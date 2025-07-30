Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Teradyne Inc TER rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.

Teradyne reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $651.797 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $647.908 million.

Teradyne shares jumped 18.3% to $107.13 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Super X AI Technology Ltd SUPX shares jumped 59.9% to $25.77. Super X AI Technology announced the launch of its latest flagship product — the SuperX XN9160-B200 AI Server.

Wingstop Inc WING gained 25% to $362.58 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

FTAI Aviation Ltd FTAI rose 21.4% to $138.54 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

Harley-Davidson Inc HOG rose 20.7% to $27.71 following second-quarter results.

Biohaven Ltd BHVN gained 20.3% to $15.44.

Fubotv Inc FUBO surged 19.9% to $4.24.

Federal Signal Corp FSS gained 19.4% to $125.15 following strong quarterly results.

gained 19.4% to $125.15 following strong quarterly results. Resideo Technologies Inc REZI gained 13.1% to $27.78. Resideo announced intention to separate ADI business, creating two independent public companies.

Littelfuse Inc LFUS rose 13.1% to $266.82 following strong quarterly results.

rose 13.1% to $266.82 following strong quarterly results. Penumbra Inc PEN gained 12.7% to $255.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Genius Sports Ltd GENI rose 12.7% to $11.47.

rose 12.7% to $11.47. Peloton Interactive Inc PTON gained 11.7% to $6.90 after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $7.50 to $11.

VF Corp VFC rose 11% to $13.76 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

rose 11% to $13.76 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. InterDigital Inc IDCC gained 11% to $245.62 after the company announced it has entered into a new patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics.

Exlservice Holdings Inc EXLS rose 9.4% to $46.18.

rose 9.4% to $46.18. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc CHEF gained 9.2% to $67.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

gained 9.2% to $67.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Marvell Technology Inc MRVL gained 9.1% to $83.31. The company announced a collaboration with Rebellions to offer high-performance, energy-efficient AI systems tailored for regionally driven and sovereign-backed AI initiatives across APAC and the Middle East.

gained 9.1% to $83.31. The company announced a collaboration with Rebellions to offer high-performance, energy-efficient AI systems tailored for regionally driven and sovereign-backed AI initiatives across APAC and the Middle East. Generac Holdings Inc GNRC gained 7.7% to $163.00 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Galaxy Digital GLXY rose 7.6% to $28.81.

rose 7.6% to $28.81. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE gained 5.8% to $66.86 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

WW International, Inc. WW gained 6.3% to $41.71.

c. gained 6.3% to $41.71. Ashland Inc. ASH rose 5.1% to $52.75 following quarterly results.

