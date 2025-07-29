Jim Cramer Prefers This Financial Stock Over Brighthouse Financial

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he is worried about Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF and prefers Chubb Limited CB over the former.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Brighthouse Financial rating of Underweight on July 14, lowering the price target from $45 to $42.

“I like affinity social networks,” Cramer said when asked about Grindr Inc. GRND. “This was losing a lot of money, it's expected to make a lot of money next year, so I think it's a very good level to buy Grindr.”

Lending support to his choice, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating for Grindr on June 24 and raised the price target from $24 to $27.

Cramer said that Hecla Mining Company HL is not a high-quality mine.

On the earnings front, Hecla Mining plans to release its second-quarter operational and financial results after the closing bell on Aug. 6. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, up from 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects revenue of $257.68 million, compared to $245.66 million in the same period last year.

When asked about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI, he said, “I think that technical schools are the way of the future.”

Universal Technical Institute will hold a conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 6, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter.

Price Action:

Brighthouse Financial shares fell 3% to settle at $48.69 on Monday.

Hecla Mining shares fell 2.6% to close at $5.98.

Universal Technical Institute shares fell 1.3% to settle at $31.14 on Monday.

Grindr shares fell 2.4% to close at $17.85.

