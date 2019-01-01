Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) was reported by JMP Securities on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting VRDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.31% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) was provided by JMP Securities, and Viridian Therapeutics maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viridian Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viridian Therapeutics was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $31.00. The current price Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) is trading at is $12.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
