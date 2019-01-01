ñol

Universe Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:UPC)
0.9705
-0.0275[-2.76%]
At close: Jun 3
0.9481
-0.0224[-2.31%]
After Hours: 8:02AM EDT
Day High/Low0.96 - 1.01
52 Week High/Low0.9 - 5
Open / Close1.01 / 0.97
Float / Outstanding9.3M / 21.8M
Vol / Avg.16K / 99.6K
Mkt Cap21.1M
P/E1.62
50d Avg. Price1.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float9.3M

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universe Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jan 31

EPS

$0.700

Quarterly Revenue

$48M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Universe Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Universe Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) reporting earnings?
A

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 31, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Universe Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:UPC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which beat the estimate of $16.4M.

