Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jan 31
EPS
$0.700
Quarterly Revenue
$48M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Universe Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
Universe Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) reporting earnings?
Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 31, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.32.
What were Universe Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:UPC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which beat the estimate of $16.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.