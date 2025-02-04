Gold Moves Higher; Estée Lauder Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.6% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.13% to 44,481.08 while the NASDAQ gained 1.18% to 19,620.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.58% to 6,029.54.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer: AutoZone Is A ‘Great’ Stock, Recommends Buying This Energy Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares surged by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

U.S. factory orders fell by 0.9% from the previous month to $578.5 billion in December, compared to a revised 0.8% decline in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP



Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT shares shot up 12% to $612.66 after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 financial results.

shares shot up 12% to $612.66 after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 financial results. Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR got a boost, surging 23% to $103.15 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also lifted price targets following the print.

got a boost, surging 23% to $103.15 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also lifted price targets following the print. Quantum BioPharma Ltd. QNTM shares were also up, gaining 81% to $5.75 after the company announced positive clinical trial results for its unbuzzd dietary supplement, showing it accelerated the reduction of blood alcohol concentration.

Equities Trading DOWN

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares dropped 35% to $0.2750 after the company announced Nasdaq delisting notice.

shares dropped 35% to $0.2750 after the company announced Nasdaq delisting notice. Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL were down 15% to $70.56 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.

were down 15% to $70.56 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance. Atkore Inc. ATKR was down, falling 21% to $62.91 after the company lowered its 2025 guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $73.00 while gold traded up 0.7% at $2,876.60.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $33.065 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.3% to $4.3615.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.22%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.36% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.66%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.37%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.15%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.72%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 2.83% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.81%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index rose to 62 in January versus 57.3 in December.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose to 52 in February, compared to market estimates of 53.

U.S. job openings declined by 556,000 to 7.6 million in December, compared to market estimates of 8.0 million.

U.S. factory orders fell by 0.9% from the previous month to $578.5 billion in December, compared to a revised 0.8% decline in the previous month.

Now Read This: