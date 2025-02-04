Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Pfizer Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 44,499.60 while the NASDAQ gained 1.19% to 19,621.76. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.64% to 6,032.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares surged by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

On Tuesday, Pfizer Inc. PFE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company posted adjusted EPS of 63 cents, compared to 10 cents a year ago, beating the consensus of 47 cents. The U.S. drugmaker reported sales of $17.76 billion, up 22% year-over-year (up 21% operationally), beating the consensus of $17.40 billion.

Pfizer reaffirmed 2025 revenues of $61 billion-$64 billion compared to consensus of $63.025 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EPS of $2.80-$3.00 compared to consensus of $2.94.

Equities Trading UP



Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares shot up 69% to $5.69 after the company announced an agreement to be the exclusive distributor of Super Sonic golf carts.

shares shot up 69% to $5.69 after the company announced an agreement to be the exclusive distributor of Super Sonic golf carts. Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR got a boost, surging 25% to $104.57 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also lifted price targets following the print.

got a boost, surging 25% to $104.57 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also lifted price targets following the print. Quantum BioPharma Ltd. QNTM shares were also up, gaining 57% to $5.01 after the company announced positive clinical trial results for its unbuzzd dietary supplement, showing it accelerated the reduction of blood alcohol concentration.

Equities Trading DOWN

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares dropped 34% to $0.2771 after the company announced Nasdaq delisting notice.

shares dropped 34% to $0.2771 after the company announced Nasdaq delisting notice. Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL were down 19% to $66.94 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.

were down 19% to $66.94 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance. Atkore Inc. ATKR was down, falling 18% to $65.31 after the company lowered its 2025 guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $ =72.62 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,865.90.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $32.89 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1% to $4.3490.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.08%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.22% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.58%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.28%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.30%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.72%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 2.83% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.81%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index rose to 62 in January versus 57.3 in December.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose to 52 in February, compared to market estimates of 53.

U.S. job openings declined by 556,000 to 7.6 million in December, compared to market estimates of 8.0 million.

U.S. factory orders fell by 0.9% from the previous month to $578.5 billion in December, compared to a revised 0.8% decline in the previous month.

