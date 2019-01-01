Sea (NYSE:SE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sea (NYSE:SE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sea beat estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-1.17.

Revenue was up $1.14 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.65 -0.52 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.88 -0.84 -0.61 -0.62 Revenue Estimate 2.91B 2.45B 1.93B 1.81B Revenue Actual 3.22B 2.69B 2.28B 1.76B

