Sea (NYSE:SE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Sea (NYSE:SE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sea beat estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-1.17.
Revenue was up $1.14 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sea's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.65
|-0.52
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.88
|-0.84
|-0.61
|-0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.91B
|2.45B
|1.93B
|1.81B
|Revenue Actual
|3.22B
|2.69B
|2.28B
|1.76B
