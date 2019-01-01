Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Repligen beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $63.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Repligen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.64
|0.52
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.78
|0.79
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|179.29M
|163.97M
|144.10M
|117.01M
|Revenue Actual
|186.52M
|178.22M
|162.96M
|142.84M
Earnings History
