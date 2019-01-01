Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Repligen beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $63.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Repligen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.64 0.52 0.42 EPS Actual 0.81 0.78 0.79 0.68 Revenue Estimate 179.29M 163.97M 144.10M 117.01M Revenue Actual 186.52M 178.22M 162.96M 142.84M

