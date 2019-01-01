Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.510
Quarterly Revenue
$136.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$136.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Piedmont Office Realty using advanced sorting and filters.
Piedmont Office Realty Questions & Answers
When is Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) reporting earnings?
Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were Piedmont Office Realty’s (NYSE:PDM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $148.7M, which beat the estimate of $147.7M.
