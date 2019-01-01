Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Omega Healthcare Invts
Omega Healthcare Invts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE: OHI) was reported by Barclays on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting OHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.10% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE: OHI) was provided by Barclays, and Omega Healthcare Invts initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Omega Healthcare Invts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Omega Healthcare Invts was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) is trading at is $28.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
