Omega Healthcare Invts
(NYSE:OHI)
28.97
-0.26[-0.89%]
At close: Jun 3
29.00
0.0300[0.10%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low28.91 - 29.41
52 Week High/Low24.81 - 38.06
Open / Close29.08 / 29
Float / Outstanding171.4M / 235.2M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E15.68
50d Avg. Price28.68
Div / Yield2.68/9.24%
Payout Ratio144.86
EPS0.79
Total Float171.4M

Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$33.00

Lowest Price Target1

$28.00

Consensus Price Target1

$30.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Credit Suisse

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Omega Healthcare Invts

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Omega Healthcare Invts Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI)?
A

The latest price target for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE: OHI) was reported by Barclays on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting OHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.10% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE: OHI) was provided by Barclays, and Omega Healthcare Invts initiated their equal-weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Omega Healthcare Invts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Omega Healthcare Invts was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) is trading at is $28.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

