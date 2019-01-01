QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
JanOne Inc focuses on reducing opioid addiction by finding treatments for conditions accompanied by pain and bring to market drugs and therapies with nonaddictive pain-relieving properties. The company operates in three operating segments, namely Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. It derives its majority of revenue from the Recycling segment that is primarily engaged in the recycling of appliances throughout the United States and Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

JanOne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JanOne (JAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JanOne's (JAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JanOne (JAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JanOne

Q

Current Stock Price for JanOne (JAN)?

A

The stock price for JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) is $2.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JanOne (JAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JanOne.

Q

When is JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) reporting earnings?

A

JanOne’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is JanOne (JAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JanOne.

Q

What sector and industry does JanOne (JAN) operate in?

A

JanOne is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.