MKS Instruments
(NASDAQ:MKSI)
120.32
-3.18[-2.57%]
Last update: 1:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low119.38 - 125.09
52 Week High/Low110.26 - 191.85
Open / Close125.09 / -
Float / Outstanding49.7M / 55.7M
Vol / Avg.171.7K / 620.4K
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E12.03
50d Avg. Price126.14
Div / Yield0.88/0.71%
Payout Ratio8.57
EPS2.58
Total Float49.7M

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MKS Instruments reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$2.710

Quarterly Revenue

$742M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$742M

Earnings Recap

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.71 versus an estimate of $2.61.

Revenue was up $48.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.86 2.77 2.95 2.20
EPS Actual 3.02 2.79 3.02 2.56
Revenue Estimate 762.32M 725.44M 742.24M 652.22M
Revenue Actual 763.90M 741.90M 749.90M 693.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MKS Instruments Questions & Answers

Q
When is MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reporting earnings?
A

MKS Instruments (MKSI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.41, which hit the estimate of $1.41.

Q
What were MKS Instruments’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $480.8M, which beat the estimate of $464.9M.

