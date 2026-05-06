Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $534.76 million.

• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $152.16 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $348.01 million.

• Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $206.59 million.

• FST (NASDAQ:KBSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $738.21 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $112.91 million.

• Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $666.42 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.99 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $758 thousand.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.12 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.82 million.

• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.78 million.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $44.57 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $57.48 million.

• Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $200.90 million.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $137.27 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $478.34 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $76.87 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $353.46 million.

• TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.16 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $200.83 million.

• Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.92 million.

• Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $129.75 million.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $877.54 million.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.28 million.

• Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $248.01 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $905.20 million.

• Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $27.75 million.

• Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $63.72 million.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $79.86 million.

• EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $342 thousand.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.54 million.

• Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $107.42 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $107.28 million.

• Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.

• Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $282.95 million.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $699.11 million.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $347.94 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $8.98 billion.

• SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $475.12 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $222.39 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $729.72 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.

• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.04 per share on revenue of $300.97 million.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $637.38 million.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $393.41 million.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $648.23 million.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $796.56 million.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $305.06 million.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $24.88 billion.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $13.26 billion.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $567.84 million.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $94.89 billion.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $291.43 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $316.63 million.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $361.72 million.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $15.86 million.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Cencora (NYSE:COR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $80.98 billion.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.83 per share on revenue of $797.97 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.57 billion.

• Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $981.12 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $516.94 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $721.99 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $453.42 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $811.40 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $520.11 million.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $244.45 million.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $661.03 million.

• BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.26 billion.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $346.82 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $687.56 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $570.44 million.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $760.96 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion.

• Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $28.95 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $822.36 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.07 per share on revenue of $827.21 million.

• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.36 million.

• Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $44.70 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $418.13 million.

• BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.33 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $221.22 million.

• RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $236.88 million.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.

• SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.90 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $381.41 million.

• DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $26.98 million.

• Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $181.10 million.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $223.46 million.

• Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $184.11 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $712.80 million.

• Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.51 million.

• Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $395.32 million.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $680.64 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $80.78 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $139.97 million.

• NL Industries (NYSE:NL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $322.20 million.

• Onterris (NYSE:ONT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orion (NYSE:OEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $439.82 million.

• Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $101.21 million.

• Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.

• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $959 thousand.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $864.60 million.

• Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.45 per share on revenue of $4 thousand.

• EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $174.42 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.95 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $825.36 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $445.40 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $199.43 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $157.02 million.

• Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $84.84 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $245.72 million.

• Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $433.05 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $469.95 million.

• Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.79 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $274.35 million.

• Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.67 million.

• Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $413.90 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $103.27 million.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $903.89 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $365.77 million.

• Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.44 million.

• Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $83.29 million.

• Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $138.67 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $635.46 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $709.63 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $365.80 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $697.31 million.

• F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.19 per share on revenue of $35.13 million.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $394.75 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $25.12 million.

• Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $508.76 million.

• OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $779.81 million.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $273.16 million.

• American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.85 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $201.45 million.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $772.16 million.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.47 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.90 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.03 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $92.90 million.

• Blue Owl Technology (NYSE:OTF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $339.43 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.

• Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Miami International Hldgs (NYSE:MIAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $122.83 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.13 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $38.17 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $58.01 million.

• Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $395.07 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $678.76 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $80.61 million.

• Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $378.48 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.35 million.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $118.60 million.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $231.04 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.96 million.

• Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $615.22 million.

• Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $152.26 million.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $476.35 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $250.70 million.

• MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $74.17 million.

• Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $57.63 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $346.84 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $438.54 million.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $880.50 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $854.26 million.

• Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $635.67 million.

• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $167.69 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $253.63 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $53.82 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $280.65 million.

• One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $217.82 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $329.85 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.98 per share on revenue of $246.33 million.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $948.18 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $54.74 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.20 million.

• Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $349.98 million.

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.97 million.

• Pursuit Attractions (NYSE:PRSU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $47.51 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $473.58 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $608.24 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $125.24 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $350.53 million.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $59.64 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $437.75 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.

• Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Chiron Real Estate (NYSE:XRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.09 million.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.55 million.

• Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $74.01 million.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $201.25 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.15 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.

• Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $498.65 million.

• Ethos Technologies (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $144.93 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $79.69 million.

• Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.77 million.

• Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $227.65 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $48.76 million.

• Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $280.93 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $249.03 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $675.95 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $218.42 million.

• IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.

• Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.06 million.

• Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.04 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $231.52 million.

• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $83 thousand.

• Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $201.64 million.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.99 million.

• Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.29 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $449.12 million.

• NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $564.99 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $121.50 million.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $349.22 million.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $149.80 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $137.26 million.

• ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $296.52 million.

• Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.71 million.

• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $49.68 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.75 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $27.71 million.

• DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $447.35 million.

• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $616.66 million.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $214.34 million.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $29.74 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $122.54 million.

• DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $179.89 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $713.48 million.

• BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.64 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $105.06 million.

• Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $486.90 million.

• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.59 million.

• Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.73 million.

• Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $715.87 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $36.81 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.

• Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $404.80 million.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $148.17 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $645.90 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $336.63 million.

• Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $662.24 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $843.63 million.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.89 million.

• Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $129.77 million.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $202.19 million.

• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.19 million.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $160.06 million.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $441.77 million.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.76 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.28 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $344.64 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $270.96 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $380.78 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $629.92 billion.

• Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $497.25 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

• Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.35 million.

• McEwen (NYSE:MUX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $69.88 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $139.45 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $609.25 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• OceanaGold (NYSE:OGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $726.00 million.

• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $867.73 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $843.74 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $843.74 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $367.00 million.

• HMH Holding (NASDAQ:HMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $178.78 million.

• WaterBridge Infr (NYSE:WBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.68 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.52 million.

• Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $340.00 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $656.98 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $843.63 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $421.97 million.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.91 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $41.94 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.38 million.

• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.41 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $754.08 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.60 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.