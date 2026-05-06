Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $534.76 million.
• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $152.16 million.
• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $348.01 million.
• Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $206.59 million.
• FST (NASDAQ:KBSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.
• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
• Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Spire (NYSE:SR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $738.21 million.
• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $112.91 million.
• Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $666.42 million.
• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.99 million.
• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $758 thousand.
• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.
• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.12 million.
• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.82 million.
• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.78 million.
• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $44.57 million.
• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $57.48 million.
• Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $200.90 million.
• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $137.27 million.
• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $478.34 million.
• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $76.87 million.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.
• Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $353.46 million.
• TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.
• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.16 million.
• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $200.83 million.
• Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.92 million.
• Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion.
• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $129.75 million.
• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $877.54 million.
• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.28 million.
• Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.
• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $248.01 million.
• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $905.20 million.
• Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $27.75 million.
• Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $63.72 million.
• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $79.86 million.
• EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $342 thousand.
• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.54 million.
• Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $107.42 million.
• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $107.28 million.
• Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
• Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $282.95 million.
• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $699.11 million.
• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $347.94 million.
• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $8.98 billion.
• SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $475.12 million.
• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $222.39 million.
• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.
• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $729.72 million.
• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.
• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.04 per share on revenue of $300.97 million.
• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.
• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.
• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $637.38 million.
• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.
• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $393.41 million.
• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $648.23 million.
• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $796.56 million.
• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.
• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $305.06 million.
• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $24.88 billion.
• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $13.26 billion.
• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $567.84 million.
• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $94.89 billion.
• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $291.43 million.
• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $316.63 million.
• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $361.72 million.
• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $15.86 million.
• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Cencora (NYSE:COR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $80.98 billion.
• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.83 per share on revenue of $797.97 million.
• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.57 billion.
• Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $981.12 million.
• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $516.94 million.
• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $721.99 million.
• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $453.42 million.
• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $811.40 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $520.11 million.
• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $244.45 million.
• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $661.03 million.
• BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.26 billion.
• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
• Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $346.82 million.
• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $687.56 million.
• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $570.44 million.
• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $760.96 million.
• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion.
• Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.
• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $28.95 billion.
• Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $822.36 million.
• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.07 per share on revenue of $827.21 million.
• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.36 million.
• Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $44.70 million.
• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $418.13 million.
• BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.33 million.
• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $221.22 million.
• RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.
• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $236.88 million.
• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.
• SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.90 million.
• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $381.41 million.
• DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.
• One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $26.98 million.
• Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $181.10 million.
• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $223.46 million.
• Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.
• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $184.11 million.
• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $712.80 million.
• Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.51 million.
• Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $395.32 million.
• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $680.64 million.
• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $80.78 million.
• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $139.97 million.
• NL Industries (NYSE:NL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $322.20 million.
• Onterris (NYSE:ONT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Orion (NYSE:OEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $439.82 million.
• Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $101.21 million.
• Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.
• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $959 thousand.
• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $864.60 million.
• Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.
• Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.45 per share on revenue of $4 thousand.
• EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $174.42 million.
• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.95 million.
• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.
• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $825.36 million.
• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.
• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $445.40 million.
• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $199.43 million.
• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $157.02 million.
• Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $84.84 million.
• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $245.72 million.
• Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $433.05 million.
• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $469.95 million.
• Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.
• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.79 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $274.35 million.
• Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.67 million.
• Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $413.90 million.
• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $103.27 million.
• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $903.89 million.
• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $365.77 million.
• Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.44 million.
• Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.
• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $83.29 million.
• Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $138.67 million.
• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $635.46 million.
• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $709.63 million.
• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $365.80 million.
• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $697.31 million.
• F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.19 per share on revenue of $35.13 million.
• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $394.75 million.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.
• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $25.12 million.
• Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $508.76 million.
• OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.
• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.
• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $779.81 million.
• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $273.16 million.
• American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.85 million.
• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $201.45 million.
• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $772.16 million.
• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.47 million.
• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $111.90 million.
• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.03 million.
• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.
• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $92.90 million.
• Blue Owl Technology (NYSE:OTF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $339.43 million.
• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.
• Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
• Miami International Hldgs (NYSE:MIAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $122.83 million.
• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.13 million.
• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $38.17 million.
• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $58.01 million.
• Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $395.07 million.
• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $678.76 million.
• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $80.61 million.
• Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $378.48 million.
• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.35 million.
• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $118.60 million.
• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $231.04 million.
• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.
• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.96 million.
• Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $615.22 million.
• Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $152.26 million.
• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $476.35 million.
• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $250.70 million.
• MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $74.17 million.
• Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $57.63 million.
• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $346.84 million.
• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $438.54 million.
• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $880.50 million.
• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $854.26 million.
• Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $635.67 million.
• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $167.69 million.
• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $253.63 million.
• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion.
• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $53.82 million.
• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $280.65 million.
• One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $217.82 million.
• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $329.85 million.
• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.98 per share on revenue of $246.33 million.
• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $948.18 million.
• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $54.74 million.
• Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.20 million.
• Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $349.98 million.
• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.97 million.
• Pursuit Attractions (NYSE:PRSU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $47.51 million.
• Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.
• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $473.58 million.
• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $608.24 million.
• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.
• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $125.24 million.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $350.53 million.
• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.
• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $59.64 million.
• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $437.75 million.
• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.
• Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Chiron Real Estate (NYSE:XRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.09 million.
• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.55 million.
• Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $74.01 million.
• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.
• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $201.25 million.
• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.15 million.
• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.
• Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.
• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $498.65 million.
• Ethos Technologies (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $144.93 million.
• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $79.69 million.
• Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.77 million.
• Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $227.65 million.
• Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.
• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $48.76 million.
• Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $280.93 million.
• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $249.03 million.
• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $675.95 million.
• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $218.42 million.
• IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.
• Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.06 million.
• Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.
• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.04 million.
• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $231.52 million.
• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $83 thousand.
• Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.
• ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $201.64 million.
• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.99 million.
• Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.29 million.
• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $449.12 million.
• NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.
• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $564.99 million.
• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $121.50 million.
• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $349.22 million.
• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $149.80 million.
• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $137.26 million.
• ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $296.52 million.
• Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.71 million.
• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $49.68 million.
• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.75 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $27.71 million.
• DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $447.35 million.
• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $616.66 million.
• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $214.34 million.
• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $29.74 million.
• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $122.54 million.
• DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $179.89 million.
• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $713.48 million.
• BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.64 million.
• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $105.06 million.
• Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $486.90 million.
• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.59 million.
• Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.73 million.
• Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $715.87 million.
• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $36.81 million.
• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.
• Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $404.80 million.
• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.
• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $148.17 million.
• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $645.90 million.
• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $336.63 million.
• Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $662.24 million.
• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $843.63 million.
• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.89 million.
• Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $129.77 million.
• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $202.19 million.
• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.19 million.
• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $160.06 million.
• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $441.77 million.
• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.76 million.
• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.28 million.
• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $344.64 million.
• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $270.96 million.
• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $380.78 million.
• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $629.92 billion.
• Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $497.25 million.
• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
• Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.35 million.
• McEwen (NYSE:MUX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $69.88 million.
• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $139.45 million.
• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $609.25 million.
• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
• OceanaGold (NYSE:OGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $726.00 million.
• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $867.73 million.
• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $843.74 million.
• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $843.74 million.
• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $367.00 million.
• HMH Holding (NASDAQ:HMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $178.78 million.
• WaterBridge Infr (NYSE:WBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.68 million.
• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.52 million.
• Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $340.00 million.
• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $656.98 million.
• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $843.63 million.
• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $421.97 million.
• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.91 million.
• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.
• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.
• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $41.94 million.
• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.38 million.
• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.41 million.
• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $754.08 million.
• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.60 million.
• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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