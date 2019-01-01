ñol

Mirum Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:MIRM)
23.27
-0.12[-0.51%]
Last update: 11:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.17 - 23.78
52 Week High/Low12.82 - 28.65
Open / Close23.27 / -
Float / Outstanding18.1M / 31.9M
Vol / Avg.53.8K / 188K
Mkt Cap743.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.17
Total Float18.1M

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mirum Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-1.170

Quarterly Revenue

$12.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 12.69%, reporting an EPS of $-1.17 versus an estimate of $-1.34.

Revenue was up $12.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.99 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mirum Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.34 -1.73   -0.69
EPS Actual -1.65 -1.55 -1.45 1.68
Revenue Estimate 62.65M 830.00K 14.50M 8.33M
Revenue Actual 3.14M 5.00M 11.00M 0

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Mirum Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) reporting earnings?
A

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-5.31, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:MIRM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.