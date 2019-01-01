ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kinder Morgan
(NYSE:KMI)
19.9301
0.3101[1.58%]
At close: May 27
19.94
0.0099[0.05%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.51 - 20.02
52 Week High/Low15.01 - 20.19
Open / Close19.56 / 19.94
Float / Outstanding2B / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.14.7M / 18.1M
Mkt Cap45.2B
P/E43.6
50d Avg. Price18.91
Div / Yield1.11/5.66%
Payout Ratio240
EPS0.29
Total Float2B

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kinder Morgan reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.320

Quarterly Revenue

$4.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.3B

Earnings Recap

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was down $918.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.24 0.19 0.24
EPS Actual 0.27 0.22 0.23 0.60
Revenue Estimate 3.58B 3.26B 2.88B 3.03B
Revenue Actual 4.42B 3.82B 3.15B 5.21B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kinder Morgan Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reporting earnings?
A

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Q
What were Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.