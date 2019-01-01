Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was down $918.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.24
|0.19
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.22
|0.23
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|3.58B
|3.26B
|2.88B
|3.03B
|Revenue Actual
|4.42B
|3.82B
|3.15B
|5.21B
