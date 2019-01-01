Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was down $918.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.24 0.19 0.24 EPS Actual 0.27 0.22 0.23 0.60 Revenue Estimate 3.58B 3.26B 2.88B 3.03B Revenue Actual 4.42B 3.82B 3.15B 5.21B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.