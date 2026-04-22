Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $284.87 million.

• Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $258.80 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $705.82 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Moodys (NYSE:MCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.47 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $31.22 billion.

• GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $9.28 billion.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $953.76 million.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.74 per share on revenue of $47.98 billion.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $924.88 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $70.01 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $80.15 million.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $45.03 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $667.80 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $447.47 million.

• KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $15.66 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $84.87 million.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $560.62 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $55.46 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $22.17 billion.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $621.96 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $661.59 million.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.92 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $10.86 billion.

• Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $954.75 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.97 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $485.01 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $264.72 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $190.43 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $72.60 million.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Reliance (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.65 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $147.64 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $894.89 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NYSE:PNFP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Neptune Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:NP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $696.28 million.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.

• Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $190.37 million.

• Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $155.20 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $746.75 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $671.35 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $168.54 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $103.55 million.

• QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $99.91 million.

• Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $271.14 million.

• Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $210.57 million.

• Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $28.89 million.

• Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $115.62 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $290.66 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $334.85 million.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $85.80 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE:TCBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $56.48 million.

• QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $175.41 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $970.29 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $84.72 million.

• Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $40.44 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $185.10 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $73.59 million.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $382.80 million.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $57.72 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $799.95 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.