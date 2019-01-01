ñol

Jack In The Box
(NASDAQ:JACK)
70.32
00
At close: Jun 3
70.32
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65 - 122.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.6M / 21M
Vol / Avg.- / 434.3K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E12.12
50d Avg. Price82.55
Div / Yield1.76/2.50%
Payout Ratio30.34
EPS0.37
Total Float18.6M

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$115.00

Lowest Price Target1

$77.00

Consensus Price Target1

$78.93

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
50501

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Citigroup
  • Truist Securities
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Baird
  • Credit Suisse

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Jack In The Box

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Jack In The Box Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Jack In The Box (JACK)?
A

The latest price target for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was reported by Citigroup on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting JACK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.34% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Jack In The Box (JACK)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was provided by Citigroup, and Jack In The Box maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Jack In The Box (JACK)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jack In The Box, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jack In The Box was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Jack In The Box (JACK) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jack In The Box (JACK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $104.00 to $79.00. The current price Jack In The Box (JACK) is trading at is $70.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

