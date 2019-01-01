Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was reported by Citigroup on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting JACK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.34% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was provided by Citigroup, and Jack In The Box maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jack In The Box, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jack In The Box was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jack In The Box (JACK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $104.00 to $79.00. The current price Jack In The Box (JACK) is trading at is $70.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
