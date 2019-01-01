Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$15.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$20.2M
Earnings History
Iris Energy Questions & Answers
When is Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) reporting earnings?
Iris Energy (IREN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
What were Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20M, which missed the estimate of $20.8M.
