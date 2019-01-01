Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iris Energy
The latest price target for Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) was reported by Compass Point on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting IREN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 390.02% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) was provided by Compass Point, and Iris Energy downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iris Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iris Energy was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iris Energy (IREN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $22.00 to $27.00. The current price Iris Energy (IREN) is trading at is $5.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
