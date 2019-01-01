ñol

HIVE Blockchain
(NASDAQ:HIVE)
Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. - Common Shares recently split on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
4.18
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 5.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.2M
Vol / Avg.34.2K / 6.2M
Mkt Cap343.8M
P/E2.2
50d Avg. Price1.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.85
Total Float-

HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HIVE Blockchain reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 15

EPS

$0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$68.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$80.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HIVE Blockchain using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HIVE Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q
When is HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) reporting earnings?
A

HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were HIVE Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:HIVE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $42.3M, which missed the estimate of $43.1M.

