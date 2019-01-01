ñol

Hilton Grand Vacations
(NYSE:HGV)
46.11
-0.49[-1.05%]
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low46.04 - 46.49
52 Week High/Low36.95 - 56.33
Open / Close46.4 / -
Float / Outstanding89.1M / 120.3M
Vol / Avg.109.4K / 772.7K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E20.71
50d Avg. Price47.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.42
Total Float89.1M

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hilton Grand Vacations reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$779M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$779M

Earnings Recap

 

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 34.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $544.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.38 0.22 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.62 0.90 0.10 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 856.93M 357.73M 304.81M 216.96M
Revenue Actual 838.00M 928.00M 334.00M 235.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Hilton Grand Vacations Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) reporting earnings?
A

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Hilton Grand Vacations’s (NYSE:HGV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $439M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

