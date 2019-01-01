Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings
Grid Dynamics Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) was reported by Citigroup on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting GDYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.89% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) was provided by Citigroup, and Grid Dynamics Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Grid Dynamics Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $23.00. The current price Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) is trading at is $19.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
