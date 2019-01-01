Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.310
Quarterly Revenue
$672.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$675.1M
Earnings History
Erie Indemnity Questions & Answers
When is Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) reporting earnings?
Erie Indemnity (ERIE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)?
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which missed the estimate of $1.21.
What were Erie Indemnity’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $448.6M, which beat the estimate of $448.6M.
