Daqo New Energy
(NYSE:DQ)
47.56
-1.05[-2.16%]
At close: May 27
47.56
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low46.92 - 49
52 Week High/Low32.2 - 90.48
Open / Close48.8 / 47.56
Float / Outstanding- / 74.5M
Vol / Avg.570.8K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E3.04
50d Avg. Price43.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.17
Total Float-

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Daqo New Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$6.990

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.3B

Earnings Recap

 

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $6.99 versus an estimate of $6.81.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.61 which was followed by a 8.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.58 3.11 2.54 1.19
EPS Actual 1.97 3.84 3.06 1.18
Revenue Estimate 698.65M 548.23M 407.00M 297.97M
Revenue Actual 395.55M 585.78M 441.37M 256.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Daqo New Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Daqo New Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reporting earnings?
A

Daqo New Energy (DQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.29, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Q
What were Daqo New Energy’s (NYSE:DQ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $76M, which beat the estimate of $71.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.