Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $6.99 versus an estimate of $6.81.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.61 which was followed by a 8.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.58 3.11 2.54 1.19 EPS Actual 1.97 3.84 3.06 1.18 Revenue Estimate 698.65M 548.23M 407.00M 297.97M Revenue Actual 395.55M 585.78M 441.37M 256.10M

