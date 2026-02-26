The Q4 earnings report for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was released on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $26.34 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.75, leading to a 0.88% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

