Banco De Chile
(NYSE:BCH)
20.47
0.05[0.24%]
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.6 - 22.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 505.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 138.3K
Mkt Cap10.3B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price20.75
Div / Yield1.37/6.70%
Payout Ratio45.86
EPS578
Total Float-

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banco De Chile reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$680.5B

Earnings Recap

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banco De Chile beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $202.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banco De Chile using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Banco De Chile Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) reporting earnings?
A

Banco De Chile (BCH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Q
What were Banco De Chile’s (NYSE:BCH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $675.1M, which missed the estimate of $687.2M.

