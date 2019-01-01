Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banco De Chile beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $202.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Banco De Chile using advanced sorting and filters.
Banco De Chile Questions & Answers
Banco De Chile (BCH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.34.
The Actual Revenue was $675.1M, which missed the estimate of $687.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.