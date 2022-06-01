ñol

Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 4:49 AM | 3 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Affimed AFMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $10.05 million.

• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Weibo WB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $474.24 million.

• Donaldson DCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $823.99 million.

• Conn's CONN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $360.78 million.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• VersaBank VBNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.72 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $108.46 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.36 million.

• SentinelOne S is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $74.66 million.

• GameStop GME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• NetApp NTAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• PVH PVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Veeva Sys VEEV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $495.93 million.

• UiPath PATH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $225.26 million.

• Pure Storage PSTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $521.99 million.

• Iteris ITI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Chewy CHWY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• C3.ai AI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $71.28 million.

• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $231.90 million.

• Ncino NCNO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.38 million.

• Semtech SMTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $202.86 million.

• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $266.45 million.

