Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $25.45 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.27 million.

• Niu Technologies NIU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XPeng XPEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.14 million.

• Heliogen HLGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.24 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• QIWI QIWI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.84 per share on revenue of $60.70 million.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Euroseas ESEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $42.77 million.

• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $644.91 million.

• Applied UV AUVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.71 million.

• Nautilus NLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $121.57 million.

• Transcat TRNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.21 million.

• Afya AFYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.06 million.

• Skyline Champion SKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $561.49 million.

• Zoom Video Comms ZM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• America's Car-Mart CRMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $297.23 million.

• Heico HEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $531.43 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Vinco Ventures BBIG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Faraday Future FFIE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agora API is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $21.53 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.52 million.

• WalkMe WKME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $56.10 million.

• Xcel Brands XELB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

