Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.86 per share on revenue of $658.78 million.

• QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $116.84 million.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.40 million.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $81.00 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.

• Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $270.53 million.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $284.38 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $52.60 million.

• Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $495.11 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.