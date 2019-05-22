Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.61 million.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $130.05 million.
  • CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $151.90 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $258.90 million.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $829.33 million.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $537.76 million.
  • Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $355.90 million.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $577.30 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $117.32 million.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $341.17 million.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

