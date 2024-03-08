Smith & Wesson Brands Reports Upbeat Earnings, Joins America's Car-Mart, HCI Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

The company recorded sales growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $137.5 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $133.55 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.19 beat the consensus estimate of $0.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares surged 25.8% to $16.91 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN jumped 30.4% to $25.89 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. Also, the company secured a contract worth approximately $30 million to $50 million over three years.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. GIFI shares rose 24.1% to $6.43 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue results.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS climbed 22.7% to $6.89 after the company announced it published its consolidated annual accounts for 2023.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI climbed 21.6% to $14.25.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT rose 16.5% to $72.56 following third-quarter results.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH gained 16.1% to $3.6099 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.

Samsara Inc. IOT climbed 14.3% to $39.28 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT gained 12.7% to $5.75 .

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 12.2% to $89.19 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $45 to $90 .

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP rose 12.1% to $1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX gained 11.6% to $11.31. Ventyx Biosciences recently announced a $100 million private placement of common stock.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK gained 11.6% to $19.88.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI climbed 11.3% to $110.42 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 10.5% to $24.10.

Valneva SE VALN gained 10.2% to $7.58.

Redfin Corporation RDFN gained 9.6% to $7.10.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG rose 8.5% to $4.2350 .

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM climbed 8.4% to $39.65 .

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 8.2% to $28.53 .

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT gained 6.8% to $12.79.

Snap Inc. SNAP rose 6% to $12.56 after the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously approved a bill that that would force ByteDance to divest TikTok.

Carnival Corporation CCL rose 5% to $16.44.

