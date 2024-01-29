Why Panbela Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By 65%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell sharply during Monday’s session after the company announced pricing of a roughly $9 million public offering.

Panbela Therapeutics shares dipped 65.5% to $1.47 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares jumped 133.8% to $1.2250 after the company requested the withdrawal of a recently filed registration statement. Also, the company announced preclinical data of its lead program PALI-2108 at the 2024 Crohn's & Colitis Congress.

OneMedNet Corporation ONMD surged 95% to $1.0401. OneMedNet announced participation as an exhibitor at the 15ᵗʰ Annual SCOPE Summit.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares climbed 65.8% to $16.37.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN gained 60% to $15.12.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA jumped 43% to $0.2200.

Enviva Inc. EVA surged 35.3% to $0.7830.

Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX surged 28% to $7.40 after the company announced it entered into a settlement agreement with SRS and updated preliminary Q4 2023 results.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID gained 23% to $3.2703.

Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 22.5% to $11.53.

Spectral AI, Inc. MDAI climbed 20.2% to $3.2580 after gaining more than 35% on Friday. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman recently initiated coverage on Spectral AI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI rose 20% to $9.16 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA gained 20% to $0.3310.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE jumped 16.4% to $5.68 as the company agreed to be acquired by eMed.

Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 16% to $0.1411.

Fisker Inc. FSR gained 12.8% to $0.9063.

Evolus, Inc. EOLS gained 12.4% to $13.41 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $10 to $16.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 9.7% to $0.6818.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN gained 9% to $38.13. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded Horace Mann Educators from Market Perform to Outperform.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP shares rose 7.9% to $0.2783 after dipping 12% on Friday.

shares rose 7.9% to $0.2783 after dipping 12% on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP surged 7.5% to $0.5378. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals recently announced that, following a Type C meeting held on Jan. 17, 2024, with the FDA, the company will move forward with a pivotal clinical study of tafenoquine in hospitalized babesiosis patients in the U.S.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX fell 24.2% to $0.3259 after gaining around 83% on Friday.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP shares declined 23.4% to $0.1710 after surging 17% on Friday.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG fell 22.6% to $5.44. Bullfrog AI filed shelf offering of 786,938 shares and accompanying warrants at $6.63/share and accompanying warrant.

Psyence Therapeutics Corp. PBM declined 19.1% to $1.90.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT declined 18.4% to $4.7501.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares fell 18.2% to $2.32 after surging 52% on Friday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP fell 17.4% to $24.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 249% on Friday after the company announced data from the first-in-human clinical study of CRB-701 is being presented as a poster by its development partner CSPC Pharmaceutical at ASCO GU 2024.

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR fell 17% to $2.8813.

Arrival ARVL fell 14.1% to $0.6346.

J-Long Group Limited JL dipped 12.4% to $8.80 amid post-IPO volatility.

TAL Education Group TAL fell 10.5% to $10.52. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Cyngn Inc. CYN shares declined 10.4% to $0.2381 after gaining around 24% on Friday.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 10.3% to $17.76.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT declined 10.1% to $23.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc EDU dipped 7.7% to $73.77. New Oriental recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA fell 7.7% to $21.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE fell 7.5% to $11.53 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.

fell 7.5% to $11.53 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares dipped 6% to $21.41 after the company reported fourth-quarter results and agreed on a settlement with the FDA, primarily focusing on Philips Respironics’ business operations in the U.S.

