Bitcoin, Ethereum Edge Lower; Pyth Network Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $43,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pyth Network PYTH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.63 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $42,288 while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $2,271 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.241

24-hour gain: 9.3%

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $3.74

24-hour gain: 6.2%

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.46

24-hour gain: 4.8%

Flare FLR/USD

Price: $0.02214

24-hour gain: 4%

IOTA IOTA/USD

Price: $0.2607

24-hour gain: 3.3%

Losers

Pyth Network PYTH/USD

Price: $0.3906

24-hour drop: 9.1%

Mantle MNT/USD

Price: $0.6029

24-hour drop: 7.6%

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.0000008528

24-hour drop: 5.6%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001175

24-hour drop: 5.2%

Akash Network AKT/USD

Price: $2.88

24-hour drop: 5%

