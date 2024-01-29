Bitcoin, Ethereum Edge Lower; Pyth Network Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $43,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, trading below the key $2,300 mark this morning.
Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pyth Network PYTH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.63 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $42,288 while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $2,271 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.241
24-hour gain: 9.3%
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $3.74
24-hour gain: 6.2%
Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.46
24-hour gain: 4.8%
Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.02214
24-hour gain: 4%
IOTA IOTA/USD
Price: $0.2607
24-hour gain: 3.3%
Losers
Pyth Network PYTH/USD
Price: $0.3906
24-hour drop: 9.1%
Mantle MNT/USD
Price: $0.6029
24-hour drop: 7.6%
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.0000008528
24-hour drop: 5.6%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001175
24-hour drop: 5.2%
Akash Network AKT/USD
Price: $2.88
24-hour drop: 5%
