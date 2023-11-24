Why FLJ Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 96%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares jumped during Friday’s session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alpha Mind Technology.

FLJ Group shares jumped 96.4% to $0.2123 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Versus Systems Inc. VS shares jumped 129.8% to $0.3816. Versus Systems announced a strategic investment from Cronus Equity Capital Group, LLC.

jumped 78% to $0.6596. Quhuo Limited QH gained 34% to $1.57.

gained 34% to $1.57. iRobot Corporation IRBT gained 28.7% to $38.32. Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN proposed acquisition of iRobot is reportedly on the verge of receiving unconditional approval from European Union antitrust authorities.

climbed 25.7% to $3.77 after the company penned a merger deal with TSH Investment Holding and TSH Merger Sub Limited. Captivision Inc. CAPT gained 24% to $2.01.

gained 24% to $2.01. Scilex Holding Company SCLX climbed 22.7% to $1.24.

climbed 22.7% to $1.24. MMTec, Inc. MTC shares climbed 19.3% to $1.17. The company recently reported a narrower loss for H1.

shares climbed 19.3% to $1.17. The company recently reported a narrower loss for H1. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 17.9% to $19.00.

gained 17.9% to $19.00. Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT climbed 16.8% to $2.92.

climbed 16.8% to $2.92. Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH rose 16.5% to $0.2970 after falling around 15% on Wednesday. On Nov. 15, Brush Oral Care received a notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department that the company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because the closing bid price of BRSH shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

gained 14.8% to $5.64. YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF gained 14.1% to $17.11.

gained 14.1% to $17.11. 3D Systems Corporation DDD climbed 13.5% to $5.26.

climbed 13.5% to $5.26. Banco Macro S.A. BMA gained 12.4% to $25.56. Banco Macro third-quarter net income declined 87% quarter-over-quarter.

gained 12.4% to $25.56. Banco Macro third-quarter net income declined 87% quarter-over-quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima IRS gained 10.5% to $8.41.

gained 10.5% to $8.41. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 9.6% to $0.5369 after the company announced its entry into the Middle East market by inking strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC.

gained 9.6% to $0.5369 after the company announced its entry into the Middle East market by inking strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 6.7% to $4.0450.

rose 6.7% to $4.0450. Nikola Corporation NKLA climbed 6.4% to $1.00.

Losers

LQR House Inc. LQR fell 19.2% to $0.0332. LQR House received staff delisting determination from Nasdaq.

fell 19.2% to $0.0332. LQR House received staff delisting determination from Nasdaq. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL dipped 18.8% to $0.6325 after jumping 143% on Wednesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals recently announced exploration of strategic alternatives.

dipped 18.8% to $0.6325 after jumping 143% on Wednesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals recently announced exploration of strategic alternatives. NexImmune, Inc. NEXI fell 17.5% to $2.93.

fell 17.5% to $2.93. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO shares fell 17.3% to $1.81. Cardio Diagnostics recently announced the publication of a study on the development and validation of PrecisionCHD in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

shares fell 17.3% to $1.81. Cardio Diagnostics recently announced the publication of a study on the development and validation of PrecisionCHD in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Cuentas Inc. CUEN shares fell 14.4% to $1.1801 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Cuentas recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

shares fell 14.4% to $1.1801 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Cuentas recently posted a narrower quarterly loss. Asset Entities Inc. ASST fell 12.4% to $0.3218.

fell 12.4% to $0.3218. GDEV Inc. GDEV fell 11.7% to $2.47. The company recently reported a decline in third-quarter sales.

fell 11.7% to $2.47. The company recently reported a decline in third-quarter sales. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX declined 11.7% to $2.5250.

declined 11.7% to $2.5250. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT fell 11.5% to $2.3430.

fell 11.5% to $2.3430. Newcourt Acquisition Corp NCAC declined 10.5% to $11.42.

declined 10.5% to $11.42. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 9.9% to $1.0450 after the company announced a C$60 million private placement with U.S. institutional investors.

fell 9.9% to $1.0450 after the company announced a C$60 million private placement with U.S. institutional investors. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL fell 7% to $0.1580 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.

fell 7% to $0.1580 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday. Intchains Group Limited ICG declined 5.6% to $8.34.

