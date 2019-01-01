Captivision Inc
(NASDAQ:CAPT)
$4.67
0.86[22.57%]
At close: Jan 12
$4.67
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:13PM EDT
Open3.860Close4.640
Vol / Avg.456.148K / 1.541MMkt Cap134.579M
Day Range3.860 - 4.77052 Wk Range1.150 - 4.830

Captivision Stock (NASDAQ:CAPT), Quotes and News Summary

Captivision Stock (NASDAQ: CAPT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products

Q

How do I buy Captivision (CAPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Captivision (NASDAQ: CAPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Captivision's (CAPT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Captivision’s space includes: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) and PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Captivision (CAPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Captivision

Q

Current Stock Price for Captivision (CAPT)?

A

The stock price for Captivision (NASDAQ: CAPT) is $4.67 last updated January 12, 2024 at 7:13 PM EST.

Q

Does Captivision (CAPT) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Captivision.

Q

When is Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) reporting earnings?

A

Captivision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Captivision (CAPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Captivision.

Q

What sector and industry does Captivision (CAPT) operate in?

A

Captivision is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.