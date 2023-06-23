Why CarMax Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kidpik Corp. PIK shares jumped 122% to $1.29. Kidpik teamed up with Disney to celebrate the release of Disney+ original movie 'World's Best'.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS shares rose 91.3% to $0.2969 after the company agreed to be acquired by restor3d, a leading personalized 3D-printed orthopedic company, for a purchase price of $2.27 per share in cash.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX gained 62% to $0.5800.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS shares jumped 41.3% to $0.2969 after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA shares gained 40.9% to $0.2839. Surgalign received NASDAQ delisting notice following Chapter 11 filing.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares rose 34% to $0.6101 after the company launched Astrea AI forecasting for Nordic Energy market.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS gained 24.7% to $0.2749.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI shares climbed 17% to $13.15 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per share.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD rose 15.8% to $11.20 after the company announced its AI cloud service has secured a second AI customer with an agreement worth up to $460 million over 36 months.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY gained 13.2% to $0.32.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR jumped 11.7% to $0.38.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP gained 10.4% to $22.71 after California and New York approved the company's requested rate increases.
- CarMax, Inc. KMX jumped 10% to $86.14 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS shares gained 9.4% to $7.99. Superlatus, Inc. signed a binding letter of intent to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG rose 8.4% to $47.48 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT gained 8.3% to $4.99 after adding around 5% on Thursday.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT climbed 8.1% to $2.14 after the company announced it has been awarded a contract with Petrobras to develop and test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS shares climbed 7.8% to $0.3320 after gaining 4% on Thursday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN rose 7.8% to $0.7598 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN gained 6.3% to $12.69. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
- GSK plc GSK rose 5.9% to $36.72 in pre-market trading after the company settled a lawsuit alleging Its Zantac drug caused cancer, the trial will be dismissed.
Losers
- Spark Networks SE LOV fell 60% to $0.2950. On June 21, Spark Networks got notice from Nasdaq Advising Co that Nasdaq has determined to deny the company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX dropped 58.6% to $0.1859 as the company reported pricing of $3.2 million public offering of 13,333,333 shares and warrants at a price of $0.24/share.
- GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. GSRM dropped 26.4% to $7.66.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR shares fell 24% to $4.34 after the company posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ fell 19.3% to $0.4817. Skillz announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective June 23, 2023.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 17.4% to $4.3950 after the company announced another at-the-market stock offering of $400 million to raise capital. The offering would be dilutive to shares.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 16.6% to $0.0659.
- Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN dropped 16.1% to $0.5202 after the company agreed to be acquirred by AlbaCore Capital, MindMaze Group.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 15.2% to $0.0670. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals announced 1 ADR for 400 ordinary share ratio change effective July 5, 2023.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ fell 14.7% to $6.38.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL fell 12.4% to $13.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals filed suit against the FDA for approving Avadel Pharmaceuticals Lumryz (sodium oxybate extended-release) for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 12.5% to $5.62.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 12.4% to $0.3111.
- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO shares dropped 12.3% to $0.3853. Tempo Automation shares jumped 20% on Thursday after the company announced it secured a $7 million convertible promissory note facility, strengthening its financial position and providing capital for the Optimum acquisition.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 11.5% to $0.5313 as the company said FY23 net revenue dropped 21%.
- Cricut, Inc. CRCT dropped 9.4% to $15.38.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP fell 9.3% to $3.40.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT fell 9.2% to $112.51. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $139 price target. The FDA granted accelerated approval to closely watched Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy, Elevidys, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene.
- Biofrontera Inc. BFRI shares dropped 7.3% to $0.5263 after declining around 4% on Thursday.
Now Read This: Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Stacks Becomes Top Loser
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.