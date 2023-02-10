Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 48 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ambev ABEV .

. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Soligenix SNGX shares traded down 1193.45% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

shares traded down 1193.45% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser. Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Ambev ABEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving down 1.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving down 1.43%. Bank Bradesco BBD stock hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 6.98% for the day. Sirius XM Holdings SIRI shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.72.

shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.72. Hanesbrands HBI shares set a new 52-week low of $5.60. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.60. The stock traded down 0.79%. Sterling Check STER shares set a new yearly low of $11.92 this morning. The stock was down 11.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.92 this morning. The stock was down 11.46% on the session. Cronos Group CRON shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day. Mercer Intl MERC shares fell to $10.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.52%.

shares fell to $10.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.52%. Azul AZUL stock hit $5.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.

stock hit $5.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Guaranty Bancshares GNTY shares hit a yearly low of $31.10. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.10. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday morning, moving down 23.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday morning, moving down 23.94%. Tupperware Brands TUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.72 on Friday morning, moving down 1.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.72 on Friday morning, moving down 1.28%. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.38%.

shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.38%. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock hit $0.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.

stock hit $0.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%. AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 6.11% for the day. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 5.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 5.48%. Heliogen HLGN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday, moving down 8.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday, moving down 8.33%. NeoVolta NEOV shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%. P3 Health Partners PIII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 4.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 4.0%. 9F JFU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.13. Shares traded down 8.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.13. Shares traded down 8.92%. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved down 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.09%.

shares moved down 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.09%. MGO Global MGOL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock traded down 9.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock traded down 9.05%. Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%. CN Energy Group CNEY shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.33% on the session. Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session. WiSA Technologies WISA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.99 and moving down 4.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.99 and moving down 4.31%. Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.

shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, moving down 7.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, moving down 7.95%. OceanPal OP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 10.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 10.98% on the session. OpGen OPGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was down 4.97% on the session. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares hit a yearly low of $5.10. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.