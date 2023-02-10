Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 48 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ambev ABEV.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Soligenix SNGX shares traded down 1193.45% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Ambev ABEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving down 1.43%.
- Bank Bradesco BBD stock hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.
- Sirius XM Holdings SIRI shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.72.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares set a new 52-week low of $5.60. The stock traded down 0.79%.
- Sterling Check STER shares set a new yearly low of $11.92 this morning. The stock was down 11.46% on the session.
- Cronos Group CRON shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
- Mercer Intl MERC shares fell to $10.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.52%.
- Azul AZUL stock hit $5.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Guaranty Bancshares GNTY shares hit a yearly low of $31.10. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday morning, moving down 23.94%.
- Tupperware Brands TUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.72 on Friday morning, moving down 1.28%.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.38%.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock hit $0.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving down 5.48%.
- Heliogen HLGN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday, moving down 8.33%.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
- P3 Health Partners PIII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 4.0%.
- 9F JFU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.13. Shares traded down 8.92%.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved down 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.09%.
- MGO Global MGOL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock traded down 9.05%.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
- CN Energy Group CNEY shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
- WiSA Technologies WISA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.99 and moving down 4.31%.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, moving down 7.95%.
- OceanPal OP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 10.98% on the session.
- OpGen OPGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares hit a yearly low of $5.10. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.
