Why Lululemon Athletica Is Trading Higher By 11%, Here Are 36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 12:18 PM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares climbed 61.3% to $0.1972 on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday.
  • PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD surged 44.8% to $5.07. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reportED in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares jumped 36% to $4.5581 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG gained 35% to $2.15. Bright Minds Biosciences recently initiated dosing in Phase I clinical trial of BMB-101 for Dravet Syndrome.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA shares climbed 34% to $6.02. Nano Labs reported the receipt of Nasdaq Hearings Panel's decision to grant request for continued listing.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE gained 27% to $0.1180 after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 22.2% to $10.14 after jumping 36% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA gained 20% to $1.4506 after the company announced a $3 million buyback plan.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE jumped 19% to $5.47.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI rose 16% to $19.68. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation's management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
  • Forza X1, Inc. FRZA gained 12.1% to $4.17.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK jumped 11.9% to $27.29.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA jumped 11.8% to $5.43. Needham maintained Liquidia with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
  • TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX gained 11.7% to $3.14. TScan Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.63 per share.
  • Smartsheet Inc. SMAR surged 11.3% to $34.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI jumped 11% to $2.02. The company announced the upcoming launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU rose 10.7% to $325.93 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM gained 10.3% to $16.32.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA jumped 9.2% to $66.19. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from Sell to Neutral.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP gained 9.1% to $44.69. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed. Also, G7 nations agreed on a plan to cap Russian oil prices.
  • nCino, Inc. NCNO gained 7.7% to $31.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO rose 4.6% to $514.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

 

Losers

  • PolyPid Ltd. PYPD shares tumbled 78.1% to $1.18 after the company announced its SHIELD I study did not achieve its primary endpoint of reduction in surgical site infections and mortality.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dipped 63.3% to $19.25 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG tumbled 46.6% to $16.03. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE fell 31.9% to $0.77. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO dropped 24.9% to $6.27 on post-IPO volatility.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 23.9% to $4.2365 after jumping 59% on Thursday.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW tumbled 15.5% to $35.22 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 11% to $1.2012.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH dropped 10.7% to $1.91.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. XTNT fell 10.3% to $0.5204. Xtant Medical Holdings, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB declined 9.3% to $5.34.
  • RiceBran Technologies RIBT dropped 8.8% to $2.50.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 5.8% to $20.23.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON dropped 5.6% to $9.70. UBS maintained Peloton Interactive with a Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.

