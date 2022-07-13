Twitter, Delta Air Lines And 45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares jumped 122.4% to $6.76. Qurate Retail will host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.
- ironSource Ltd. IS gained 48.4% to $3.31 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Unity Software at an approximate $4.4 billion.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX surged 39.8% to $1.72 after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO gained 24.7% to $0.4788.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 23.3% to $2.54. TDH Holdings reported in SEC filing that the company withdraws of registration statement.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares gained 22.1% to $2.6001.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB surged 20.8% to $1.1224. OLB Group authorized share repurchase program of up to 1 million shares.
- WidePoint Corporation WYY gained 18.6% to $2.80 after the company was awarded a Task Order from the U.S. Coast Guard with a total ceiling of $73.4 million.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE jumped 18% to $2.95.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS surged 17.7% to $8.49 after the company announced $120 million in private placement financing.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS rose 17.6% to $0.7850.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN jumped 15.6% to $4.9140 after the company received FDA de novo marketing authorization for Apollo ESG and Apollo REVISE systems.
- NuCana plc NCNA gained 15.5% to $1.1195. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf recently ruled in favor of the company, stating that Gilead infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 14.2% to $5.87 after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.
- Tarena International, Inc. TEDU gained 13.4% to $4.74.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 12.8% to $2.8196. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR gained 12% to $1.31. Clearsign Technologies recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC jumped 10.8% to $22.56.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 8.7% to $0.3958. Minim recently said Nicole Hayward Zheng will be transitioning from her role as President and Chief Marketing Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company in a new field.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR jumped 5.7% to $36.03 after Hindenburg Research said it has accumulated a significant long position in the stock. The stock may also be continuing to rebound after Elon Musk stepped away from his deal, which caused a dip in the stock.
- BioNTech SE BNTX gained 4.7% to $169.04 after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform despite lowering its price target from $253 to $223.
Losers
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares dipped 77.8% to $0.6645 after the company was informed of preliminary topline results showing its ACTIV-5/BET-B trial did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Roth Capital, HC Wainwright & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 54.6% to $3.93 after the company completed a planned interim analysis of the ATA188 Phase 2 study. A safety monitoring committee said it believes the six-month interim endpoint may be an inaccurate measure. Stifel and JP Morgan downgraded their ratings on the stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares fell 52.1% to $0.4058 after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 47.2% to $4.36 as EW Healthcare Partners did not acquire the required majority of shares of TXMD through the previously announced tender offer by the extended deadline.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 34.7% to $0.2851 after the company entered into warrant exercise transaction for $1.33 million in gross proceeds.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA dropped 24.7% to $3.2901.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA dropped 23.7% to $9.19 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR declined 17.2% to $2.0499.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 16% to $1.1925. Helius Medical Technologies recently announced the launch of its online training module to treat gait deficit adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dipped 16% to $4.4301. Kaspien Holdings announced the pricing of $8 million registered direct and private placement offerings.
- Unity Software Inc. U fell 14.5% to $33.97 after the company cut FY22 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced a merger agreement with ironSource.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY dropped 14.5% to $1.00.
- China Online Education Group COE fell 14.5% to $1.3742. China Online Education Group, last month, reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 89.7% year-on-year to $9.5 million.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 14.2% to $0.4649.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB dropped 14.1% to $1.0650. American Rebel Holdings recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to raise about $13.0 million through the private placement of 11.7 million shares.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 12.2% to $0.8868 after jumping around 23% on Tuesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 12% to $0.2848 after dipping 21% on Tuesday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 11.7% to $5.33. Kalera Public Limited Company recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO fell 10.3% to $0.5654 after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 8.6% to $3.3177. Canoo shares jumped 53% on Tuesday after Walmart signed a definitive agreement with the company to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 8.3% to $2.7499 after the company reported pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL fell 8.1% to $28.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF fell 7.9% to $3.6399. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI shares fell 6.8% to $11.17. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the FDA removed the clinical hold on the company's Flamingo-01 Phase 3 trial of GP2.
- Fastenal Company FAST dropped 4.6% to $47.70 after the company reported inline Q2 EPS results and Q2 sales results below estimates.
- Celanese Corporation CE fell 3.8% to $107.43 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $200 to $116.
