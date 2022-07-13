Twitter, Delta Air Lines And 45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares jumped 122.4% to $6.76. Qurate Retail will host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.

jumped 18% to $2.95. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS surged 17.7% to $8.49 after the company announced $120 million in private placement financing.

Losers Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares dipped 77.8% to $0.6645 after the company was informed of preliminary topline results showing its ACTIV-5/BET-B trial did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Roth Capital, HC Wainwright & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to Neutral.

