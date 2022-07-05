Tesla, Ra Medical Systems And 51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by

rose 9.4% to $0.1958 after dropping over 3% on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 7.4% to $2.3850.

fell 5.2% to $5.09. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate ANEB-001 for patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI). Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3% to $661.75 following bearish analyst coverage from JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained Tesla with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $395 to $385, citing weaker-than-expected deliveries.

