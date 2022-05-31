40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares jumped 360.8% to $9.86 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.
- JanOne Inc. JAN surged 85.7% to $4.16 after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA jumped 53.5% to $5.77. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project. According to Stocktwits, Houston American Energy was the number one trending stock for the day.
- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT shares jumped 42.2% to $11.80 after the company and PotlatchDeltic announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 32% to $5.53.
- Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS gained 21% to $9.41.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX surged 19% to $7.59.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 16.4% to $255.49 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 16.1% to $0.77. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB surged 15.2% to $2.7750 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT jumped 15% to $3.06 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 14.9% to $6.82.
- Venator Materials PLC VNTR surged 14.2% to $2.6037.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO rose 13.5% to $17.83 after gaining 6% on Friday.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN gained 13.5% to $3.61.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares rose 12.8% to $13.45.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 12.5% to $2.7456. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY jumped 11.8% to $2.93.
- Missfresh Limited MF rose 9.1% to $0.1713 after declining 6% on Friday.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 8.2% to $29.75.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 7.5% to $5.41 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 6.7% to $5.51 after S.Africa's Gold Fields announced plans to buy the company in a $6.7 billion deal.
Losers
- Gold Fields Limited GFI dipped 22.4% to $9.47 after the company announced it will acquire Yamana Gold for $6.7 billion.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 20.2% to close at $8.16. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE dropped 20% to $11.99.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT shares fell 19.5% to $1.24 after jumping 88% on Friday.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP declined 17.7% to $12.61.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX dropped 15.2% to $2.01 after the company reported unaudited results for the first quarter.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO shares fell 13.9% to $9.84 after gaining 5% on Friday.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX dropped 13.7% to $2.3118.
- Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 13.5% to $4.21.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV shares fell 12.9% to $2.64. Elevation Oncology recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.
- PropertyGuru Limited PGRU fell 12.8% to $6.33. PropertyGuru recently reported Q1 sales of S$28.2 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dropped 12% to $5.97 as the company reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16.4% to $103.29 million, missing the consensus of $110.46 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN fell 11.4% to $20.48.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR dropped 10.7% to $160.05.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 11.6% to $2.21. Needham maintained Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $6.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dipped 9.9% to $7.13.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF dropped 9.2% to $20.47.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT declined 8.3% to $34.51 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $35 to $33.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas