40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares jumped 360.8% to $9.86 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.

JanOne Inc. JAN surged 85.7% to $4.16 after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA jumped 53.5% to $5.77. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project. According to Stocktwits, Houston American Energy was the number one trending stock for the day.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT shares jumped 42.2% to $11.80 after the company and PotlatchDeltic announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.

Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 32% to $5.53.

Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS gained 21% to $9.41.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX surged 19% to $7.59.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 16.4% to $255.49 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 16.1% to $0.77. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB surged 15.2% to $2.7750 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT jumped 15% to $3.06 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 14.9% to $6.82.

Venator Materials PLC VNTR surged 14.2% to $2.6037.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO rose 13.5% to $17.83 after gaining 6% on Friday.

iSun, Inc. ISUN gained 13.5% to $3.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares rose 12.8% to $13.45.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 12.5% to $2.7456. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY jumped 11.8% to $2.93.

Missfresh Limited MF rose 9.1% to $0.1713 after declining 6% on Friday.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 8.2% to $29.75.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 7.5% to $5.41 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 6.7% to $5.51 after S.Africa's Gold Fields announced plans to buy the company in a $6.7 billion deal.

Losers

Gold Fields Limited GFI dipped 22.4% to $9.47 after the company announced it will acquire Yamana Gold for $6.7 billion.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 20.2% to close at $8.16. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE dropped 20% to $11.99.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT shares fell 19.5% to $1.24 after jumping 88% on Friday.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP declined 17.7% to $12.61.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX dropped 15.2% to $2.01 after the company reported unaudited results for the first quarter.

Frontline Ltd. FRO shares fell 13.9% to $9.84 after gaining 5% on Friday.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX dropped 13.7% to $2.3118.

Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 13.5% to $4.21.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV shares fell 12.9% to $2.64. Elevation Oncology recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.

PropertyGuru Limited PGRU fell 12.8% to $6.33. PropertyGuru recently reported Q1 sales of S$28.2 million.

Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dropped 12% to $5.97 as the company reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16.4% to $103.29 million, missing the consensus of $110.46 million.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN fell 11.4% to $20.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR dropped 10.7% to $160.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 11.6% to $2.21. Needham maintained Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $6.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dipped 9.9% to $7.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF dropped 9.2% to $20.47.

NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT declined 8.3% to $34.51 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $35 to $33.

