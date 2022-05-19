38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO shares climbed 34.6% to $4.1993 after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 26.1% to $3.1902 after reporting Q1 results.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares gained 19.9% to $8.86 after the company announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.

Zealand Pharma A/S ZEAL jumped 17.3% to $13.73 after the company announced the results from its phase 3 trial of Dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism met the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM gained 16.2% to $3.80 after the company reported results from its first drill tests from the Grass River Pegmatite dyke. The company also said its exploration permits have been extended by the Province of Manitoba for 3 years.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP rose 15.2% to $2.8801. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics' Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed.

Immunome, Inc. IMNM surged 15.2% to $3.2722 after the company published data demonstrating its COVID-19 antibody cocktail IMM-BCP-01 cleared the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 when tested in vivo in hamsters.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 14.7% to $6.88 after company director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 456,690 shares at an average price of $5.91 per share in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday.

Cellectis S.A. CLLS jumped 13.5% to $3.71.

Novan, Inc. NOVN gained 13.5% to $2.95. Novan will present Berdazimer Gel, 10.3% (SB206) clinical data at Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS rose 12.5% to $31.88.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS climbed 12.2% to $30.47. GDS Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million.

Sweetgreen, Inc. SG jumped 12.1% to $21.50.

Humanigen, Inc. HGEN surged 11.8% to $2.27. Humanigen recently posted Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY gained 11.8% to $14.08 as the company announced updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL rose 11.4% to $113.17.

Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 11.4% to $3.69.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS jumped 11% to $302.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Unity Software Inc. U gained 10.5% to $41.39.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 10.2% to $5.51.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT gained 9.9% to $45.54.

Datadog, Inc. DDOG rose 9.7% to $96.62.

Losers

Losers Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares dipped 71.1% to $13.92 after jumping 90% on Wednesday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Prenetics Holding Company Limited PRE fell 26.9% to $5.59.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 18.5% to $0.3502. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after receiving approval for additional financing.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC dropped 16.5% to $1.92. China SXT Pharmaceuticals reported a 1 for 20 reverse share split.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA declined 14.5% to $9.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO fell 14% to $41.62. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q4 and FY22 earnings guidance.

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI fell 12.6% to $15.64 as Baird lowered the price target on the stock from $36 to $26. Triumph Group, on Wednesday, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Under Armour, Inc. UA dropped 11.8% to $8.56 after Morgan Stanley and Williams Capital downgraded the stock. Under Armour announced Wednesday that CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down from his role of CEO, president and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA fell 10.7% to $5.79.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI dropped 9.3% to $38.97 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX fell 8.7% to $0.1982 after climbing over 20% on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 11.3% to $2.7050 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP dipped 9.2% to $4.54.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG dropped 8.3% to $32.80. Harley-Davidson said certain vehicle assembly, shipments suspended for 2-week period, excluding livewire production.

Monro, Inc. MNRO dipped 7% to $40.62 as the company posted Q4 results and announced a $150 million buyback. American Tire Distributors announced plans to acquire Monro's Tires Now distribution assets for $105 million in cash.

GreenBox POS GBOX fell 6.8% to $2.0899 after jumping around 12% on Wednesday. GreenBox POS recently posted Q1 sales of $4.90 million.

