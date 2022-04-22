 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 12:25pm   Comments
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares climbed 38.9% to $4.5701 after the company announced it will be acquired by its general partner Ergon.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) climbed 35.7% to $1.56. Moving iMage Technologies and SNDBX reported a strategic partnership for gaming and e-Sports.
  • Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) gained 25.9% to $2.82. Harbor Custom Development recently restated its earnings.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) shares climbed 15.9% to $5.07 after Bloomberg reported the company had received early takeover interest from other companies in the industry.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 14% to $0.2825. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 27% on Thursday after the company provided a regulatory update and said the FDA did not agree with the company's proposed changes to its AP-013 trial.
  • Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 13.2% to $89.69.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) jumped 12.8% to $567.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) gained 11.5% to $14.73 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 11.4% to $4.68.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) shares climbed 10.4% to $2.7650 after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) gained 9.8% to $2.4272.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) surged 9.8% to $13.07. KE Holdings recently reported closing of Shengdu acquisition.
  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 9.4% to $6.03. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Ardmore Shipping with a Buy and raised the price target from $5.5 to $8.5.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) jumped 9.3% to $140.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 6.6% to $40.48 after dropping over 17% on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) shares dipped 45.4% to $2.02. The company is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 12, 2022.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 37.5% to $4.06.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) fell 20.5% to $2.4950. SCYNEXIS announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies of ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections. The company also reported pricing of $45 million public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) dipped 20% to $3.42. Pulse BioSciences recently reported rights offering for $15 million in units.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 17% to $11.86 after the company said Nancy Green, CEO and president of its largest brand, Old Navy, is departing this week. Gap also lowered its quarterly forecast.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) dipped 16.4% to $225.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and cut FY22 guidance.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares fell 13.8% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 13.4% to $0.5645. ION Geophysical recently announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 13.2% to $2.0057 after gaining 11% on Thursday. The company on Tuesday announced it will present new data on JATENZO at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 13.2% to $255.61 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dipped 12.6% to $10.03.
  • Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) fell 11.1% to $70.23. Globus Medical announced the resignation of President and CEO Dave Demski after nearly 20 years with the company, with the last four and a half years as its CEO. The company also expects Q1 FY22 sales of approximately $230.5 million, up 1.4% Y/Y, compared to the consensus of $235.94 million.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) dropped 10.7% to $77.30. Tenet Healthcare recently said Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS came in at $1.93, up from $1.30 a year ago and beating the management guidance of $0.92 - $1.15.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 10.1% to $54.05.
  • Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) dipped 9.2% to $133.88. The company recently posted mixed quarterly results.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NYSE: LE) fell 8.8% to $14.58 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $35 to $15.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) fell 8.7% to $5.75. Swvl Holdings F-1 showed registration for 87.4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders, includes warrants.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 8.1% to $3.76.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 7.3% to $16.98 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) shares fell 6.1% to $1.99. Cyngn shares jumped 96% on Thursday after the company announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution

