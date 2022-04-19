 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) climbed 329.2% to $10.43 after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced a deal to acquire the company for $10.50 per share in cash.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) jumped 72.2% to $0.2526 as the company posted a narrower FY21 loss.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) shares rose 60.1% to $2.77 after dipping 18% on Monday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) gained 35% to $6.21.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) climbed 19.5% to $43.74 after the company raised its Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 18.7% to $38.82 after the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the FDA with respect to the NDA for its AXS-05.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) rose 18.5% to $1.05 after the company announced the regulatory approval of Lymphoaim by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in India.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares gained 17.3% to $3.18.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) jumped 14.8% to $3.3650.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) gained 13.6% to $132.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) jumped 13% to $3.56.
  • American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) gained 12.7% to $64.94 after the company announced Blackstone Core+ Perpetual Capital Vehicles will acquire the company for $65.47 per share in cash.
  • Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) gained 12.5% to $9.00. Gogoro’s Chief Executive Officer Horace Luke said that the company has an adequate amount of chips to meet its needs, Reuters reported.
  • Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) jumped 12.3% to $5.38.
  • Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) rose 11.9% to $2.36. Annexon CEO Douglas Love reported the purchase of 60,000 shares at an average price of $2.45 per share.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 11.2% to $3.97.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 9.3% to $0.8199.
  • WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) gained 8.3% to $6.43 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $10 price target.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) rose 8.2% to $3.02 following a 7% decline on Monday. Sidus Space recently appointed Teresa Burchfield as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) rose 6.3% to $129.34 after Bloomberg late Monday reported the company is working with Qatalyst on a potential sale.

Losers

  • System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) shares tumbled 33.8% to $13.53 as the company disclosed a previously-issued (from Feb. 9, 2022) shelf registration statement went into effect.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 22% to $2.83. Enservco shares gained 38% on Monday after the company announced the delay of its 2021 10-K filing to adjust for its utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) dropped 17.5% to $4.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group said March self-mined bitcoin production up 336% year over year to 170 bitcoin.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) fell 14.9% to $10.63.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) dropped 14.6% to $4.2662.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 14.4% to $2.96.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 13.4% to $21.91.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dipped 13% to $3.19.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) fell 12.9% to $42.42 after the company issued Q1 2022 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates and announced the appointment of John Groetelaars as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 12.7% to $6.19. Casa Systems shares jumped over 82% on Monday after the company announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions. Verizon will also make an investment of approximately $40 million in Casa, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) dropped 12.4% to $20.14.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 11.3% to $7.59 following effect of previously announced 1:50 reverse stock split.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) fell 10.4% to $5.37.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) dipped 9.9% to $12.65.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) shares fell 9.5% to $28.77.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 9.3% to $23.39.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 8.5% to $4.5727.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 8.2% to $2.57.

