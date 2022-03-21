46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) climbed 369% to $7.32 as the company received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) jumped 62.9% to $0.9099. BitNile's TurnOnGreen resumed expansion of its electric vehicle charging network and e-commerce operations.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares jumped 46% to $3.0204. Hudson Capital said its Fr8PrivateFleet product secured new and existing customers, including one of Mexico’s largest food producers.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) rose 41% to $0.2691 after dropping 39% on Friday. BT Brands recently posted Q4 sales of $1.85 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 37.5% to $0.4539 after declining more than 22% on Friday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 37.1% to $1.2306. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 35.5% to $3.93 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) gained 31.9% to $4.26. O2Micro reported the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 31.2% to $0.2691 after dipping around 32% on Friday.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) jumped 29.4% to $3.83.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 27.7% to $64.60 as the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at around $10.7 billion.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) gained 27% to $6.03. Zenvia, last week, reported Q4 adjusted gross profit of R$62.1 million.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares rose 25.1% to $2.4022 following a 12% surge on Friday.
- Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) gained 25.1% to $9.30.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) jumped 24.7% to $844.18 after Berkshire Hathaway announced it would acquire the company for $848.02/share.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) gained 23.9% to $3.7550. authID.ai reported 2021 revenue of $2.3 million, up from $2.1 million year over year.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 20.6% to $2.9901 after jumping 5% on Friday.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) jumped 16.7% to $11.80. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Monday.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) shares rose 16.7% to $5.17. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) gained 15.8% to $12.21. Stifel maintained Cognyte Software with a Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $21.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) jumped 15.5% to $79.88.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 13.6% to $1.5250. Fast Radius recently named Erin Stone as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and James Erkenswick as Chief Accounting Officer.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) gained 13.4% to $5.01.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) surged 12.6% to $2.40.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) jumped 12% to $27.31.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) gained 10.7% to $3.5450.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 9.8% to $90.68. Argus Research maintained Alcoa with a Buy and raised the price target from $68 to $95.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares dipped 69.2% to $2.2901 after releasing topline results from its Phase 1 SEAL study evaluating ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release (IR) dextroamphetamine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study did not meet its primary endpoint, Emax Drug Liking. ADAIR scored similarly to what was observed in an earlier proof-of-concept study.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares fell 42.1% to $0.2799 after the company said it would terminate its URIROX-2 Study to reduce kidney stone disease progression.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 37.3% to $1.4850 after the company announced an upsized public offering of 37.5 million units at $1.60 per unit.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) dropped 28.2% to $3.8508.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 24% to $0.7601 after jumping over 73% on Friday.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) fell 22.5% to $3.83.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 18.8% to $4.27 after the company announced full results from the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer at the SGO annual meeting. Also, RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $9 to $6.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) fell 17% to $11.75
- EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dipped 16.7% to $3.4494. EQRx is scheduled to hold Q4 financial results conference call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) fell 16% to $15.02.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) dipped 15.3% to $8.21.
- Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) fell 15.1% to $19.47. Telesat recently posted FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of C$603 million.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 14.3% to $2.7050 after jumping 55% on Friday.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dropped 13% to $17.22.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 11.4% to $0.3057 after climbing 23% on Friday.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 11.2% to $692.72, possibly selling off following a rally heading into Friday's close.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 9.2% to $0.2419 after gaining 8% on Friday.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 8% to $0.8098. Palisade recently reported cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021 of $10.5 million.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares fell 5.8% to $17.92. A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi, reported Bloomberg.
