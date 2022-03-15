38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) shares jumped 131.6% to $53.10 after jumping 54% on Monday. Incannex Healthcare recently completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 52.2% to $2.1301.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 38.8% to $3.97. Sunshine Biopharma announced closing of $8.0 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 27.5% to $1.7750 after dipping 26% on Monday.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 23.1% to $1.12. Guardforce AI recently agreed to acquire Shenzhen Keweien and Guangzhou Kewei for $10 million.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RLX) shares gained 18.1% to $1.4402. RLX Technology, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 16.4% to $5.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 15.1% to $0.2270 after reporting Q4 results.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 14.6% to $2.3850.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 14.5% to $4.29. FUJIFILM Sonosite recently filed patent infringement lawsuit against Butterfly Network.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) jumped 14.5% to $15.34. The state-owned operator of Beijing’s railway is weighing an offer for Hollysys Automation, Bloomberg reported.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) jumped 14.4% to $2.9301. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) gained 13.4% to $6.03 following Q4 results.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) surged 12.2% to $3.50.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 11.9% to $3.75.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 11.6% to $22.56. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) shares gained 11.6% to $16.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 10.7% to $5.57. Co-Diagnostics reported authorization of $30 million share repurchase program.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 10.5% to $115.89.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) jumped 8.8% to $8.78. Fossil Group, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) shares dipped 38.1% to $1.85 after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak FY22 sales outlook. Stifel downgraded Evolv Technologies from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $10 to $2.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 31.1% to $2.79. Better Therapeutics said data from its pivotal trial of BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that is designed to use digitally delivered nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes, demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant results in improving glycemic control by reducing A1c 0.4% versus the control group receiving standard of care.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) fell 24.3% to $26.99 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) dropped 21.6% to $2.14. Red Cat, on Monday, announced its subsidiary Teal Drones has been selected by the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Army to compete in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 Program of Record.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 16.7% to $4.28. Agrify recently entered into a debt financing agreement for up to $135 million in a senior secured note facility with an institutional lender.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 16.5% to $74.91 after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 forecast.
- Avinger, Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 15.3% to $3.05.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 14.8% to $30.55.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 14.8% to $5.32.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 14.4% to $1.73.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 13.6% to $2.9699.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) dipped 12.4% to $5.79.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 11.6% to $6.84. B of A Securities downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $10.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) shares declined 10.3% to $21.32. Verve Therapeutics, on Monday, posted Q4 loss of $0.65 per share.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 9.8% to $0.9101.
- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) fell 8.7% to $0.7852.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 8.5% to $0.4937 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) fell 7.8% to $1.2908 after dropping 11% on Monday.
