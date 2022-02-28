42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) jumped 74.4% to $1.20 after the company reported progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares jumped 38.7% to $60.75 after Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) announced an agreement to acquire the company.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 37.3% to $23.91 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $241 million. IntriCon also posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) climbed 30.5% to $2.01 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares climbed 30.4% to $23.80 after TD announced acquisition of the company for $25 per share in cash.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares rose 26% to $2.6450 after jumping around 34% on Friday.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 23% to $37.67.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) surged 20% to $6.60.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) gained 19.9% to $18.76. Azure Power announced change in Board of Directors.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 19.4% to $3.3450.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) jumped 19% to $31.30 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) surged 17.7% to $3.25. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 17.4% to $51.24.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 17.1% to $13.32. Morgan Stanley downgraded TPI Composites from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) rose 15.2% to $205.50.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) jumped 14.8% to $13.30.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) gained 14.8% to $12.14.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares rose 14.5% to $13.72 after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 14.1% to $32.76.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped 13.4% to $3.5850. Gevo recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 12.3% to $10.36. Seritage Growth Properties is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, Bloomberg said.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 10.7% to $2.2810 after climbing 23% on Friday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 7.6% to $4.1299.
- Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) rose 7.5% to $10.70.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) rose 7% to $0.5529 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
Losers
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) dipped 37.8% to $238.04 after the company announced it withdrew Q1 and FY22 guidance due to uncertainties related to the events in Ukraine.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 34.1% to $0.7645. Esports Entertainment Group priced its underwritten public offering of 15 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy 15 million shares.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares fell 29.8% to $0.5649 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares dipped 28.9% to $11.55 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 25.1% to $2.13 after the company reported it voluntarily withdrew the NDA for sotagliflozin and plans prompt resubmission targeted in early Q2 2022. The company also reported Q4 earnings results.
- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 22.4% to $11.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Biocon Biologics Ltd agreed to acquire Viatris biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 22.2% to $4.75.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dipped 21.5% to $22.35.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) fell 19.6% to $6.53. Amryt Pharma said it received Complete Response Letter from the FDA related to Oleogel-S10 New Drug Application.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 16.6% to $2.6750 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 loss per share of $0.42.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 14.2% to $46.93 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $485.6 million, missing the consensus of $505.8 million.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 13.8% to $2.11.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 13.3% to $4.5000. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 12.3% to $3.24.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 11.7% to $3.5704 as the company lowered its FY21 forecast. OppFi’s board appointed founder and executive chairman Todd Schwartz as CEO.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 10.4% to $49.20 after jumping 50% on Friday.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) dropped 9.4% to $56.82. AerCap said it signed lease agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
