42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) jumped 74.4% to $1.20 after the company reported progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares jumped 38.7% to $60.75 after Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) announced an agreement to acquire the company.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 37.3% to $23.91 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $241 million. IntriCon also posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) climbed 30.5% to $2.01 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares climbed 30.4% to $23.80 after TD announced acquisition of the company for $25 per share in cash.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares rose 26% to $2.6450 after jumping around 34% on Friday.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 23% to $37.67.
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) surged 20% to $6.60.
  • Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) gained 19.9% to $18.76. Azure Power announced change in Board of Directors.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 19.4% to $3.3450.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) jumped 19% to $31.30 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) surged 17.7% to $3.25. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 17.4% to $51.24.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 17.1% to $13.32. Morgan Stanley downgraded TPI Composites from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) rose 15.2% to $205.50.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) jumped 14.8% to $13.30.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) gained 14.8% to $12.14.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares rose 14.5% to $13.72 after gaining around 4% on Friday.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 14.1% to $32.76.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped 13.4% to $3.5850. Gevo recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) rose 12.3% to $10.36. Seritage Growth Properties is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, Bloomberg said.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 10.7% to $2.2810 after climbing 23% on Friday.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 7.6% to $4.1299.
  • Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) rose 7.5% to $10.70.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) rose 7% to $0.5529 after gaining over 5% on Friday.

Losers

  • EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) dipped 37.8% to $238.04 after the company announced it withdrew Q1 and FY22 guidance due to uncertainties related to the events in Ukraine.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 34.1% to $0.7645. Esports Entertainment Group priced its underwritten public offering of 15 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy 15 million shares.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares fell 29.8% to $0.5649 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares dipped 28.9% to $11.55 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 25.1% to $2.13 after the company reported it voluntarily withdrew the NDA for sotagliflozin and plans prompt resubmission targeted in early Q2 2022. The company also reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 22.4% to $11.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Biocon Biologics Ltd agreed to acquire Viatris biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 22.2% to $4.75.
  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dipped 21.5% to $22.35.
  • Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) fell 19.6% to $6.53. Amryt Pharma said it received Complete Response Letter from the FDA related to Oleogel-S10 New Drug Application.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 16.6% to $2.6750 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 loss per share of $0.42.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 14.2% to $46.93 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $485.6 million, missing the consensus of $505.8 million.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 13.8% to $2.11.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 13.3% to $4.5000. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 12.3% to $3.24.
  • OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 11.7% to $3.5704 as the company lowered its FY21 forecast. OppFi’s board appointed founder and executive chairman Todd Schwartz as CEO.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 10.4% to $49.20 after jumping 50% on Friday.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) dropped 9.4% to $56.82. AerCap said it signed lease agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

