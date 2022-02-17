35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares jumped 74.8% to $22.55. The company had a high redemption rate on its SPAC merger.
- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares climbed 27% to $46.88 after the company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 23.9% to $4.05 after the company announced TikTok integration.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) climbed 19.5% to $113.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) gained 18.2% to $13.14 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 13.4% to $86.12 following Q4 results.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) gained 12.8% to $3.9150. The company’s Director John Rickel acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.68.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) surged 12.8% to $5.19. The company recently reported a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) gained 12.8% to $2.64.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) gained 11.8% to $13.83 following upbeat quarterly results.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) surged 11.6% to $90.67. TriNet Group commenced modified dutch auction tender offer to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) gained 11% to $117.05 following upbeat Q4 results..
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares rose 10.1% to $3.04 after surging 14% on Wednesday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) rose 9.7% to $5.33.
- UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 8.5% to $86.33 following Q4 results.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 7.1% to $2.54.
Losers
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) shares tumbled 49.4% to $21.05 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) fell 31% to $19.42 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 28.7% to $20.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
- Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) dropped 28% to $1.9301. Smart for Life priced its 1.44 million unit IPO at $10 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 21.3% to $0.5828 after declining 17% on Wednesday. The company announced its Color World Metaverse Software has gone live in the Android app store.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) dropped 20.6% to $11.43 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 19.4% to $3.6510 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) fell 18.2% to $24.81 following Q4 results.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares fell 16.7% to $79.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) dipped 16.7% to $13.34 following Q4 results.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 16.5% to $205.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) dipped 15.5% to $14.44 following Q4 results.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 14.8% to $6.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) dropped 14% to $4.576 following Q4 results.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) dipped 12.5% to $4.27.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 12.3% to $7.93 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) dropped 11.1% to $49.43 following Q4 results.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) fell 9% to $49.66.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) fell 8.7% to $62.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
