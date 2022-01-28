 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares jumped 126% to $2.6219. Imperial Petroleum, last month, posted Q3 revenue of $4.1 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares climbed 24.6% to $3.1760 after dropping 22% on Thursday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares gained 18.2% to $6.96 after jumping 110% on Thursday.
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) climbed 16.4% to $6.88. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares rose 15.3% to $3.92 after the company announced its intent to resubmit the teplizumab BLA for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals following its Type B pre-BLA resubmission meeting with the FDA.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) surged 14.7% to $6.10.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) gained 14% to $4.0841.
  • Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) rose 13.9% to $18.57. Ciner Resources announced a quarterly distribution of $0.65 for the fourth quarter.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) surged 11.9% to $218.01 after the company announced FDA clearance of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares gained 11% to $1.0150 as the company announced private placement at $1.11 per share on Thursday.
  • Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) rose 9.1% to $18.62.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 7.3% to $2.9494 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 7% to $8.54 after dropping 5% on Thursday.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 6.7% to $0.6703 after dropping around 34% on Thursday.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) rose 6.7% to $3.37 after declining over 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) gained 6.1% to $218.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 6% to $19.87 after the company reported commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO™.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 3.6% to $164.90 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Losers

  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) shares dipped 27.8% to $2.21 after the company issued weak sales forecast for FY22.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) fell 24.4% to $5.82. Qurate Retail said it sees preliminary Q4 retail revenue down 8% to 9%.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) tumbled 22.2% to $2.94. Volcon priced its underwritten public offering of 6.67 million shares of common stock at $3 per share.
  • Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) dropped 17.4% to $2.18. Movano, on Thursday, announced three new US patents.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 16.9% to $1.67. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received funding to evaluate inhaled monoclonal antibodies to block influenza and SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) tumbled 16% to $11.57.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 15.6% to $2.1250. DouYu International shares jumped 14% on Thursday after a Reuters report claimed the company will be taken private by Tencent.
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) fell 14.2% to $4.6350.
  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares fell 13.8% to $2.42.
  • CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) tumbled 12.1% to $7.84.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 11.7% to $7.05. Early data from a trial evaluating Cue Biopharma’s CUE-101 combined with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrated that two out of four patients in dose-escalation cohorts had partial responses.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) shares declined 10.4% to $8.13.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NYSE: SIDU) fell 7% to $10.05 after surging more than 31% on Thursday.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 6.6% to $50.30. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast. Western Digital named Wissam Jabre as its CFO.
  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) dropped 6.6% to $62.91 following Q3 results.

Also check out insider selling in big stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

