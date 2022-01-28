3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: ReWalk Robotics, Evolving Systems And More

Germany’s economy contracted 0.7% on quarter during the last three months of 2021, compared to analysts’ views of a 0.3% drop, sending the German DAX index lower by more than 2% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ReWalk Robotics

The Trade: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) 10% owner Lind Global MacRo Fund Lp acquired a total of 31,538 shares at an average price of $1.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $34.02 thousand.

(NASDAQ:RWLK) 10% owner Lind Global MacRo Fund Lp acquired a total of 31,538 shares at an average price of $1.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $34.02 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped about 18% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped about 18% over the past month. What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again.

Evolving Systems

The Trade : Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 53,939 shares at an average price of $1.86. The insider spent $100.4 thousand to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:EVOL) 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 53,939 shares at an average price of $1.86. The insider spent $100.4 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Evolving Systems, last month, announced a collaboration with Amdocs to provide loyalty and campaign capabilities for new Amdocs Digital Brands SaaS Suite.

: Evolving Systems, last month, announced a collaboration with Amdocs to provide loyalty and campaign capabilities for new Amdocs Digital Brands SaaS Suite. What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.

Sensei Biotherapeutics

The Trade : Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) 10% owner Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.72. To acquire these shares, it cost $235.82 thousand.

: (NASDAQ:SNSE) 10% owner Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.72. To acquire these shares, it cost $235.82 thousand. What’s Happening : Sensei Biotherapeutics recently named Erin Colgan as CFO.

: Sensei Biotherapeutics recently named Erin Colgan as CFO. What Sensei Biotherapeutics Does: Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer.

